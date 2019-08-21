PostCoin (POST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. PostCoin has a market cap of $24,461.00 and $5.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007298 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001707 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000503 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

