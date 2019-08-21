PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,862 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of PRA Health Sciences worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. 18,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,891. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.83.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

