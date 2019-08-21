Price Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Granite Construction comprises about 6.2% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Price Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Granite Construction as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Granite Construction by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after acquiring an additional 156,499 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Granite Construction by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 111,381 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Desai Jigisha purchased 1,556 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,179.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,402.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Kelsey purchased 5,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,556 shares of company stock valued at $358,909. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

NYSE:GVA traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 11,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,915. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.73 million. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Granite Construction’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

