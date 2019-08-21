Price Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Price Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 95.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,273 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.40. 112,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.03. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.