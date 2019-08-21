Price Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Price Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,404 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after acquiring an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 107,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 79,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.35.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.82. 37,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,876. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $441,493.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

