Price Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for about 0.7% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.97 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Shares of EDU traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.04. 19,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,523. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

