Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $393,756.78 in Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Brian Pratt sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $393,756.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,114,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,315,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Pratt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Brian Pratt sold 43,745 shares of Primoris Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $874,900.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Brian Pratt sold 300,000 shares of Primoris Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $5,700,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. 111,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $789.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after buying an additional 123,473 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,083,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 516,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,066,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 716,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRIM. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

