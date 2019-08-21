Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PCSA) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43, approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 737% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug products for the unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is PCS-499, an oral tablet for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica and radiation-induced fibrosis in head and neck cancer patients. The company is based in Hanover, Maryland.

