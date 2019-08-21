Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.86, approximately 1,422,894 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,009,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

PGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $333.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.17% and a negative net margin of 339.86%. On average, analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 99,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 64,922.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.