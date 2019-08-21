Prometeus (PROM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $281,410.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Prometeus token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $281,410.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 88.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00267614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.01314321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022073 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00092664 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,635,204 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.