ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) Trading Down 0.7%

ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM)’s stock price were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.08, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Basic Materials stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 25.10% of ProShares Short Basic Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Short Basic Materials

ProShares Short Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting stocks in order to gain inverse exposure to the Index.

