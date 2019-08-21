ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.86 and last traded at $83.41, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13.

Get ProShares Ultra Real Estate alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 1.03% of ProShares Ultra Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.