Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,804,000 after acquiring an additional 676,123 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after acquiring an additional 561,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 584.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 656,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 560,664 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,107,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,161,000 after acquiring an additional 554,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after acquiring an additional 450,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

