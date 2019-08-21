Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $651,000 Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,821 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.84.

LPX stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.41%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

