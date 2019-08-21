Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $720,000 Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

