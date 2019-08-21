Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 127 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 883.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HHC opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 1.33. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $135.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.47.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $431.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

