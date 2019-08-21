Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 944 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,439,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,970 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Axis Capital by 19.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Axis Capital by 19.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Axis Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.