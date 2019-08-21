Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trex were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

In related news, insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $917,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 25,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $1,781,165.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,036 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREX opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.03.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

