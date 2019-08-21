Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 1,291,674 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,211,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

PBYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Puma Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 254.09%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,189,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $146,360. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 16,983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 239,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 237,773 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.