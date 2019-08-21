PumaPay (PMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.05 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. PumaPay has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $145,098.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.04822557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001215 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000842 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,649,131,265 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.