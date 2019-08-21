PWR Coin (PWR) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 60.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $410,332.00 and $462.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00885495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00241568 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003721 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003816 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

