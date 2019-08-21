Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Lowered by Analyst

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2020 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.26.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $71.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. PVH has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $157.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 111.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.84 per share, with a total value of $99,408.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

