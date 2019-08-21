Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) Issued By Oppenheimer

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for KemPharm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KemPharm’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.42.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $0.86 on Monday. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in KemPharm by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 90.6% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,171 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

