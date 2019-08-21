Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Repay Holdings Corporation Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Repay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Repay’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $382.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71. Repay has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Repay at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

