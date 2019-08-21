QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.36

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 1239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

QADA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on shares of QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $734.23 million, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. QAD had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $222,922.41. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,472,878 shares in the company, valued at $191,126,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $28,904.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,467,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,047,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,117 shares of company stock worth $1,331,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 83.2% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 255,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 115,911 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $4,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 104,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

