QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) to Issue $0.25 Interim Dividend

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

QBE stock opened at A$12.43 ($8.82) on Wednesday. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of A$9.50 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of A$13.16 ($9.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$12.01 and its 200-day moving average is A$12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion and a PE ratio of 43.31.

In related news, insider William Marston (Marty) Becker bought 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$11.66 ($8.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,837.32 ($23,998.10).

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

