qiibee (QBX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53,660.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One qiibee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a market cap of $656,636.00 and approximately $53,660.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01312135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000423 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,031,816 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.