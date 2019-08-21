QLC Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51,481.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns and Kucoin. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $51,481.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00266817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.01313942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00093012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000428 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

