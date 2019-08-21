Qredit Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $452,197.00 and approximately $1,774.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034551 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011806 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002220 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000538 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

Qredit's total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 546,902,983 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit's official website is qredit.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

