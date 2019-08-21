QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 53,463 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $303,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 109,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cfra set a $80.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,833,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

