Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $5,582.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024492 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011456 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.91 or 0.02124954 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00020274 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 68,862,612 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

