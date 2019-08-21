Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Shares Up 17.5%

Quaterra Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)’s share price shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 5,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 56,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

