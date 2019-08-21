Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $226,161.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. 3,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,790. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

