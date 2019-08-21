Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in LogMeIn by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of LOGM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.88. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOGM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.