Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $258,000 Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 243.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.28. 14,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,022. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $228.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.88.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

In related news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.