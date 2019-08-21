Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACC. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. 1,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. ValuEngine lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

