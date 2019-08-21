Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,652,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,955,000 after acquiring an additional 300,208 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $8,409,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 168.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 350,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 219,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. 4,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,686. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $179,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,533.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

