Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 81.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $48,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $58,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,055.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,835 shares of company stock worth $244,545 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 42,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

