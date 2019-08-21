Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,715 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 67,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

WH stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Michele Allen sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $251,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $502,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

