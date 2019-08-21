Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,907 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $565,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 28.8% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,504,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,294,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $60.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

