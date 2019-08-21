Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $239,000 Stock Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 494,200 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Tradition Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.35. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,736. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $619.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.27% and a return on equity of 952.29%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

