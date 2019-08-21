Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 282,971 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282,971 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,511,000 after purchasing an additional 724,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5,502.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 588,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Duke Energy by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,508,000 after purchasing an additional 464,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.16. 759,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.