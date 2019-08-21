Radium (RADS) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Radium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00004907 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Radium has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1,105.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024493 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,811,644 coins and its circulating supply is 3,801,919 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.