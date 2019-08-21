RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Sells $455,700.00 in Stock

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $455,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,470.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. RadNet Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $763.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RadNet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

