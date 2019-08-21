Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.34.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.35 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 2,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,422. Rambus has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $44,973.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,503 shares in the company, valued at $573,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luc Seraphin sold 18,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $219,078.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,790.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $287,532 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Rambus by 78.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth about $21,507,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

