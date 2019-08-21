Rate3 (RTE) Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, ABCC and HADAX. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $259,410.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.00 or 0.04922652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00048132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, FCoin, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, ABCC, DEx.top, HADAX, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

