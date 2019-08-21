Raymond James Weighs in on Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a report released on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

