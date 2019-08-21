Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (D.UN)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE: D.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2019 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$21.56 and a 1-year high of C$26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Detlef Bierbaum sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.56, for a total value of C$345,190.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,413,467.25. Also, Director Michael Cooper bought 65,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,536,723.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,550,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$224,416,556.01. Insiders have purchased a total of 187,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,670 over the last three months.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.