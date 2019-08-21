Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) recently:

8/19/2019 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

8/16/2019 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

8/9/2019 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

7/31/2019 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

7/23/2019 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

7/2/2019 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

BNS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. 475,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,954. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,088,000 after purchasing an additional 409,914 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

