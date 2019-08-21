Red Pulse Phoenix Hits Market Cap of $5.50 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $1.24 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Bitbns. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

